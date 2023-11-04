Swedish MoD states 8 Archer artillery systems already in Ukraine

Sweden has officially confirmed the delivery of eight Archer self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

Source: SVT, citing Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official said this is definitely a big deal for Ukrainians, as the Archer systems have good mobility and high accuracy.

Advertisement:

The Swedish government decided to supply the Archer air defence system to Ukraine in January.

The range of the system covers five kilometres. It takes only a few minutes to deploy, fire and move away.

Background: In early October, the Swedish government pledged the 14th military aid package to Ukraine, the bulk of which included ammunition.

Moreover, Sweden is a member of an aviation coalition intended to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. Previously, Ukrainian pilots and ground staff had the opportunity to test Gripen aircraft in Sweden.

Support UP or become our patron!