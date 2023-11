AIR-RAID SIRENS MAP AS OF 12:42. SOURCE: ALERTS.IN.UA

An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine on 4 November due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Air Force

Details: The air-raid warning, which covered the whole of Ukraine, began at 12:37.

The Air Force reported that a MiG-31K had taken off.

The all-clear was issued throughout Ukraine at 15:07.

