Drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces delivered in record time

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 13:24

The Defence Ministry, the General Staff and the State Special Communications Service have accelerated the delivery of drones for the Armed Forces. Only three days passed from receiving the equipment from the suppliers to handing it over to the Logistics Forces.

Source: The Defence Ministry’s press service

Details: It is noted that drones for the army were purchased with budget money. The package contains different types of drones, both strike and reconnaissance. There are hundreds of drones in this package alone.

The ministry explains that previously, the process of delivering drones could last weeks or even months, as it required numerous agreements in various departments. However, thanks to effective cooperation between the new team of the Ministry of Defence and other involved parties and institutions, the time for bureaucratic procedures has been reduced.

As a result, Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, together with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, signed the order, and the equipment began to be shipped to the front the day after receiving the order.

Quote: "In the near future, drones will help carry out combat tasks at the front in the experienced hands of our pilots. And the Ministry of Defence continues to speed up the process of delivering the weapons necessary for this," the message says.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers boasted about simplifying the paperwork at the front: now, in order to decommission destroyed or damaged military property and thus get new ones, the military will have to spend "several weeks" rather than six months on paperwork.

Support UP or become our patron!

