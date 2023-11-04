All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission has been explaining importance of support for Ukraine to members of US Congress

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 16:48
European Commission has been explaining importance of support for Ukraine to members of US Congress
Photo: getty Images

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has talked about the conversations she has had with US senators and members of Congress about the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "When we had conversations during the summit in the US, we reported on our assistance and talked about the €50 billion that we have proposed to the European Council, and on which we hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year," von der Leyen said.

Advertisement:

She described it as an exchange of views, since the EU and the US have been coordinating their work since day one.

Zelenskyy: No one from the EU or the USA is putting pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with the Russian Federation

Quote: "I also had the opportunity to speak with US senators and members of Congress and explain to them what we are doing and why we believe it is extremely important for Ukraine to have financial stability and budgetary predictability," Von der Leyen summed up.

Previously, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, commenting on Friday’s announcement of military aid to Ukraine, said that the US will allocate smaller aid packages due to the lack of a decision by Congress on additional funding.

Reminder:

Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new $106 billion aid package, which includes more than $61 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, is insisting that Congress consider the aid packages for Ukraine and Israel separately.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: European CommissionUSAaid for UkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
European Commission
European Commission President explains purpose of her visit to Ukraine
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen thank Ukrainian railway workers
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv and meets with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: