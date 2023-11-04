European Commission has been explaining importance of support for Ukraine to members of US Congress

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, has talked about the conversations she has had with US senators and members of Congress about the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "When we had conversations during the summit in the US, we reported on our assistance and talked about the €50 billion that we have proposed to the European Council, and on which we hope to reach an agreement by the end of the year," von der Leyen said.

Advertisement:

She described it as an exchange of views, since the EU and the US have been coordinating their work since day one.

Zelenskyy: No one from the EU or the USA is putting pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations with the Russian Federation

Quote: "I also had the opportunity to speak with US senators and members of Congress and explain to them what we are doing and why we believe it is extremely important for Ukraine to have financial stability and budgetary predictability," Von der Leyen summed up.

Previously, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, commenting on Friday’s announcement of military aid to Ukraine, said that the US will allocate smaller aid packages due to the lack of a decision by Congress on additional funding.

Reminder:

Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new $106 billion aid package, which includes more than $61 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, is insisting that Congress consider the aid packages for Ukraine and Israel separately.

Support UP or become our patron!