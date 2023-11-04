All Sections
EU provides Ukraine with 371 buses for schoolchildren

European PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 21:19

The European Union has provided assistance to Ukraine in the form of 371 buses for the needs of schoolchildren.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen said the European Union has provided 371 buses so that Ukrainian children can safely reach remote schools.

Quote: "Russian bombs have destroyed so many schools. But the children of Ukraine should continue their studies," von der Leyen said.

On 4 November, the President of the European Commission visited Kyiv before the release of a report on Ukraine’s progress towards EU membership, which is expected to be released on 8 November. 

Reports on the likely visit of the President of the European Commission to Ukraine were made this week. The media suggested that this may indicate that the assessment of Ukraine's progress in the "candidate" reforms will be positive.

According to unofficial data, the European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in applying for EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions amid the upcoming decision to start accession talks with Kyiv.

