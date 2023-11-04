All Sections
Russians attack Poltava Oblast: Woman killed, two children injured

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 22:19
Russians attack Poltava Oblast: Woman killed, two children injured
screenshot: deepstatemap

On 4 November, Russian invaders attacked Poltava Oblast, injuring several people and killing a woman who was hit by missile wreckage.

Source: Filip Pronin, head of Poltava Oblast State Administration 

Details: Authorities report that the missile wreckage damaged several residential buildings in the Myrhorod district.

The woman was killed, and several people were injured.

Children injured during the Russian attack were hospitalised. Another man has an open fracture of his tibia.

At least nine private buildings were damaged.

Subjects: Poltava Oblastattack
