Russians attack Poltava Oblast: Woman killed, two children injured

On 4 November, Russian invaders attacked Poltava Oblast, injuring several people and killing a woman who was hit by missile wreckage.

Source: Filip Pronin, head of Poltava Oblast State Administration

Details: Authorities report that the missile wreckage damaged several residential buildings in the Myrhorod district.

The woman was killed, and several people were injured.

Children injured during the Russian attack were hospitalised. Another man has an open fracture of his tibia.

At least nine private buildings were damaged.

