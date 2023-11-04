All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Woman injured in Russian attack on Kherson dies in hospital

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 November 2023, 22:56
Woman injured in Russian attack on Kherson dies in hospital
THE SITE OF THIS MORNING’S ATTACK. PHOTO: KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

An 82-year-old woman from Kherson who was injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson on the morning of 4 November, died in hospital when her heart stopped beating.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The local authorities report that the woman died on the operating table.

Advertisement:

Doctors were unable to save her, as her injuries were fatal.

Another person lost their life this evening. Around 19:00, the Russian invaders hit the central part of Kherson, striking a grocery store.

A man was killed, and another woman was injured.

The authorities are urging people to spend as little time outside as possible.

Background: Three civilians were injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district in the southern city of Kherson on Saturday, 4 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonattack
Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
Kherson
Explosions in Kherson: Russians fire from Dnipro's eastern bank
Russian forces attack Kherson, injuring 3 civilians: woman, 82, in critical condition
Explosions heard in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: