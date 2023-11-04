Woman injured in Russian attack on Kherson dies in hospital

THE SITE OF THIS MORNING’S ATTACK. PHOTO: KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

An 82-year-old woman from Kherson who was injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson on the morning of 4 November, died in hospital when her heart stopped beating.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The local authorities report that the woman died on the operating table.

Advertisement:

Doctors were unable to save her, as her injuries were fatal.

Another person lost their life this evening. Around 19:00, the Russian invaders hit the central part of Kherson, striking a grocery store.

A man was killed, and another woman was injured.

The authorities are urging people to spend as little time outside as possible.

Background: Three civilians were injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district in the southern city of Kherson on Saturday, 4 November.

Support UP or become our patron!