Woman injured in Russian attack on Kherson dies in hospital
An 82-year-old woman from Kherson who was injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district in the city of Kherson on the morning of 4 November, died in hospital when her heart stopped beating.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The local authorities report that the woman died on the operating table.
Doctors were unable to save her, as her injuries were fatal.
Another person lost their life this evening. Around 19:00, the Russian invaders hit the central part of Kherson, striking a grocery store.
A man was killed, and another woman was injured.
The authorities are urging people to spend as little time outside as possible.
Background: Three civilians were injured in a Russian attack on the Korabelnyi district in the southern city of Kherson on Saturday, 4 November.
Support UP or become our patron!