Russian authorities test digital voting to falsify results in favour of Putin

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 06:18
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian authorities have started testing an electronic voting system ahead of the 2024 presidential election to facilitate manipulation of the results in favour of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Analysts noted that the Russian government was testing an electronic voting system ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a move that would likely further support efforts to manipulate the outcome in favour of Putin.

Meduza, a Russian media outlet, reported on 4 November that the Russian public services portal Gosuslugi had sent out letters inviting Russian citizens, including Meduza employees, to test the remote electronic system on 15-17 November.

The letters also stated that all adult citizens of Russia have the right to participate in the testing.

The Russian government officially announced the testing on 31 October, and Meduza reported, citing a government source, that the Russian government intends to involve as many Russian regions as possible in using electronic voting in the presidential election.

"These public election preparations are notable as Putin has not announced his official campaign and Russian state media has not yet begun posturing Putin as the only viable candidate," the report noted.

Background: The Kremlin has decided that Putin should gain more than 80% of votes in the 2024 elections.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, believes that incumbent President Vladimir Putin will be "beyond any competition" in the presidential election in spring 2024.

Subjects: RussiaELECTIONSPutin
