Total of 82 combat engagements occur on front – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 07:34
Total of 82 combat engagements occur on front – General Staff
UKRAINIAN DEFENDERS. STOCK PHOTO: ELDAR SARAKHMAN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

A total of 83 combat engagements have occurred between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 November

Details: A total of 82 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours.

Altogether, the Russians launched seven missile strikes and 24 airstrikes, and attacked the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 64 times, using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. 

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched failed assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 10 attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russian forces led unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks there.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians attempted to regain their lost position near the settlements of Khromove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, but to no avail, with Ukrainian defenders repelling about 10 attacks in the area. The Russian army also launched unsuccessful assault operations near Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their assault operations south of the town of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, backed by aircraft, never stopped trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled over 20 Russian attacks near Stepove, Sieverne, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Russian army engaged in unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian troops repelled about 20 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces maintain their offensive on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched three attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and another attack on an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian artillery piece.

