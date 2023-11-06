Another Russian ship loaded with coal in Mariupol

In the seaport of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, another Russian bulk carrier was loaded with coal.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol

"Another bulk carrier has already been loaded with coal. The volume is 8-9,000 tonnes. All [GPS] identifiers [of the ship] are switched off," Andriushchenko wrote.

photo: PETRO ANDRIUSHCHENKO

Background: This year, Russia has exported at least US$14.3 million worth of coal mined in the Russian-occupied territories to Türkiye.

According to the data, from February to July 2023, about 160,400 tonnes of coal from the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine arrived in Türkiye.

