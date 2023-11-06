Anti-aircraft gunners down Russians' Zala drone

Screenshot: VIDEO OF THE 92 ND BRIGADE OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Soldiers of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video of the downing of the Russian Zala drone.

Source: The 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko on Facebook

Quote: "Our glorious anti-aircraft fighters never get tired of guarding the skies. Enemy "birds" in the sky, like... ears of corn in the field. Every day we have to "pluck" them and make our [people] happy. Another Zala [has been downed]."

Details: The 92nd Brigade said that a drone was destroyed. Another UAV was downed later that day as well.

