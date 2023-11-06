All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's State Duma prepares draft law to grant Russians land in Ukraine's east

Economichna PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 13:05

The State Duma is preparing a draft law that would allocate an "Eastern Ukrainian hectare" to Russians in the occupied territories of Ukraine. 

Source: Aleksey Zhuravlyov, initiator of the project, leader of the Rodina (Motherland) party, told Kommersant outlet about it

Details: According to tge official, this will be a new programme similar to the previously introduced "Far Eastern hectares" and "Arctic hectares". 

Advertisement:

It is about getting land plots in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

The initiators of the draft law estimate that it may involve 100 million hectares of occupied land.

The land is first of all to be allocated to participants in the war in Ukraine.

"I propose to distribute the territories among those directly involved in their (the Ukrainian lands – ed.) liberation," the Russian said. 

Zhuravlyov’s initiative is still under development.

Background: Ukraine has already regained 50% of the territories seized by Russia since February 2022. The United States believes that Ukraine's counter-offensive will last at least another several months.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: