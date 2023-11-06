Russia's State Duma prepares draft law to grant Russians land in Ukraine's east

The State Duma is preparing a draft law that would allocate an "Eastern Ukrainian hectare" to Russians in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Aleksey Zhuravlyov, initiator of the project, leader of the Rodina (Motherland) party, told Kommersant outlet about it

Details: According to tge official, this will be a new programme similar to the previously introduced "Far Eastern hectares" and "Arctic hectares".

It is about getting land plots in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

The initiators of the draft law estimate that it may involve 100 million hectares of occupied land.

The land is first of all to be allocated to participants in the war in Ukraine.

"I propose to distribute the territories among those directly involved in their (the Ukrainian lands – ed.) liberation," the Russian said.

Zhuravlyov’s initiative is still under development.

Background: Ukraine has already regained 50% of the territories seized by Russia since February 2022. The United States believes that Ukraine's counter-offensive will last at least another several months.

