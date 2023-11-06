All Sections
Russian forces hit civilian business in Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 people

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 6 November 2023, 14:41
Russian forces hit civilian business in Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 people
screenshot: VIDEO BY KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians have struck a civilian business in the village of Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast during the day, injuring three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The prosecutor's office said Russian artillery struck the village in Kherson district at around 12:19.

The Kherson OMA specified that the Russians attacked the civilian business in the village of Zelenivka. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Roman Mrochko reported that three men sustained injuries. A man, 44, suffered an explosive injury and partial amputation of his left shin. The condition of another man, 75, is being assessed. Early reports indicate he suffered a mine-blast injury. Both men were hospitalised.

The official said another victim, a man, 55, suffered a burn to his back in the attack. He was provided with medical care. The man refused hospitalisation.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackcasualties
