Russian forces hit civilian business in Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 people

The Russians have struck a civilian business in the village of Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast during the day, injuring three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The prosecutor's office said Russian artillery struck the village in Kherson district at around 12:19.

The Kherson OMA specified that the Russians attacked the civilian business in the village of Zelenivka. Private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Росіяни обстріляли підприємство на Херсонщині: троє поранених pic.twitter.com/QFW963isVn — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) November 6, 2023

Roman Mrochko reported that three men sustained injuries. A man, 44, suffered an explosive injury and partial amputation of his left shin. The condition of another man, 75, is being assessed. Early reports indicate he suffered a mine-blast injury. Both men were hospitalised.

The official said another victim, a man, 55, suffered a burn to his back in the attack. He was provided with medical care. The man refused hospitalisation.

