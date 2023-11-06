Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine: Kinzhal missile carrier up for almost 1.5 hours

An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine on 6 November due to the take-off of a MiG-31K fighter jet.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "There is a missile threat throughout Ukraine! A MiG-31K was observed taking off from the Mozdok airbase (northern Caucasus)".

Details: In addition to this, there are reports that air defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is targeting a Russian UAV.

Update: The all-clear was given at 16:31. Ukraine's Air Force reported that the fighter jet landed.

