Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is preparing to defend his dissertation at the National University Odesa Law Academy. The topic of the dissertation is classified as a state secret, but it is related to military discipline, military personnel and disciplinary offences.

Source: information from the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education NAQA.Svr, reported by Hromadske

Details: Both Zaluzhnyi's dissertation and its description are state secrets in the field of defence, state security and law enforcement.

Advertisement:

Background: On 13 September, it was also reported that Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, was embarking on postgraduate studies in political science at the National University of Ostroh Academy in Rivne Oblast in Ukraine’s west.

Ukrainians reacted, as ever, with memes.

Support UP or become our patron!