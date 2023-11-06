Russians strike house in village in Kherson Oblast, injuring a man
Monday, 6 November 2023, 18:02
The Russians launched an attack on the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast and struck a house, injuring a man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Reportedly, the Russians struck a house in the village of Tomyna Balka in the Bilozerka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
A man was injured as a result of the attack. According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, he received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg.
He has been hospitalised.
