Russians strike house in village in Kherson Oblast, injuring a man

The Russians launched an attack on the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast and struck a house, injuring a man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, the Russians struck a house in the village of Tomyna Balka in the Bilozerka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A man was injured as a result of the attack. According to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, he received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg.

He has been hospitalised.

