Presidents of Ukraine and Sierra Leone restore contact after 20-year pause

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 November 2023, 18:44
PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, thus restoring contact between the countries after a 20-year pause.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I congratulate Sierra Leone on its election to the UN Security Council for 2024-2025 and look forward to continuing consistent support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

We discussed our Peace Formula, the successful meeting of advisers in Malta and the consolidation of support for our vision of peace among African countries, including on regional platforms."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he had invited the president of Sierra Leone to the second summit to be held as part of the GrainFromUkraine initiative. 

Subjects: Zelenskyy
