Russians attack road near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast: Driver killed

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 November 2023, 21:29
Russians attack road near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast: Driver killed

The Russian army attacked a road near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of 6 November, killing a driver.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, Press Secretary of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Suspilne

Quote: "On 6 November, at 17:00 (Kyiv time), Russian troops shelled a highway located near the town of Krasnohorivka with barrel artillery. A 32-year-old driver was killed in the attack."

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

