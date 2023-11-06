All Sections
Russian Shahed drone downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 6 November 2023, 23:24
Russian Shahed drone downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iranian Shahed UAV. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Air Force downed a Russian attack drone in the sky of Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 6 November. 

Source: Air Command Skhid (East); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "At 22:00, Air Command Skhid destroyed a Shahed-131/136 UAV in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement: