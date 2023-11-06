Russian Shahed drone downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Monday, 6 November 2023, 23:24
Ukraine’s Air Force downed a Russian attack drone in the sky of Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 6 November.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At 22:00, Air Command Skhid destroyed a Shahed-131/136 UAV in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."
