Russian Shahed drone downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force downed a Russian attack drone in the sky of Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 6 November.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East); Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At 22:00, Air Command Skhid destroyed a Shahed-131/136 UAV in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

