All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel advances deep into Gaza City and destroys tunnels

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 7 November 2023, 00:43
Israel advances deep into Gaza City and destroys tunnels
MAP: @WAR_MAPPER ON Twitter (X)

Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), has reported that ground forces have advanced deep into Gaza City in the past few hours.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: Hagari says the IDF is "deepening the pressure on Gaza City", believed to be the main stronghold of Hamas.

Advertisement:

He noted that the IDF had killed several Hamas field commanders during nighttime airstrikes and operations, which "significantly harms Hamas’s ability to carry out counterattacks."

Regarding Hamas' network of tunnels, Hagari says that engineering and technical forces are destroying every tunnel they come across using various means and devices.

Background:

  • On 31 October, Israel reported that its forces had attacked Hamas militants in an extensive network of Gaza tunnels.
  • The IDF said ground forces clashed with Hamas terrorist cells in the northern part of Gaza Strip on the night of 1-2 November, killing dozens of militants.
  • It is also reported that IDF engineering troops launched a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip which had already been entered by IDF troops; over 100 tunnels have been destroyed.
  • Later, the IDF reported that it was operating inside the city of Gaza. They are surrounding it from several sides.
  • On 6 November, the IDF said that ground forces had captured a Hamas stronghold overnight and struck their 450 targets as part of Israel's continued ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IsraelGaza Strip
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Israel
EU Foreign Affairs chief acknowledges that war between Israel and Hamas is already affecting support for Ukraine
Israeli forces capture Hamas stronghold in Gaza and attack 450 targets
IDF reports it completely encircled city of Gaza and splits enclave in half
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: