US to give Israel precision bombs worth US$320 million – WSJ

US President Joe Biden’s administration is planning to supply US$320 million worth of precision bombs to Israel.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: The Biden administration sent an official notification to congressional leaders on 31 October about the planned supply of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies.

This is a type of precision-guided weapon that can be fired from military aircraft, according to correspondence reviewed by WSJ journalists.

Under the agreement, Rafael USA, a weapons manufacturer, will hand over the bombs to its Israeli parent company, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, for use by the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

The plan also includes the provision of support related to the use of the weapons.

Officials say that Israel had requested the weapons before 7 October.

