Ukraine evacuates 190 children from Kharkiv Oblast areas attacked most often

A total of 190 children have been mandatorily evacuated from Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast as part of a drive to protect them from Russian strikes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 190 children have been evacuated from the dangerous hromadas in Kupiansk district [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The work is ongoing."

Details: Syniehubov also reported on the current situation in the oblast.

The Russian occupying forces persisted in their attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the border settlements of Izium, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian artillery and mortar fire affected over 17 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, particularly Okip in Bohodukhiv district; and Hatyshche, Budarky and Okhrymivka in Chuhuiv district; and Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove in the Kupiansk district.

The Russians opened fire on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kupiansk district at around 16:00. A house was destroyed, but no fire was recorded.

Reports emerged at 19:25 that the town of Vovchansk in Chuhuiv district was struck.

However, no casualties were reported over the past 24 hours.

The Russian occupying forces launched unsuccessful assault operations near the villages of Synkivka and Ivanivka on the Kupiansk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled about 12 Russian attacks.

