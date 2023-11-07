Border blockades: Ukraine yet to receive demands from Polish hauliers

Polish protesters are still blocking three border crossings on the border with Ukraine, namely Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. However, Ukraine has not yet received any official demands from the protesters.

Quote from the Infrastructure Ministry: "We are in constant communication with our embassy in Poland, the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, the European Commission, and Ukrainian hauliers and border services to resolve the situation. No official demands from the Polish hauliers have been handed over to any representative of Ukraine as of today [7 November 2023]."

Details: The ministry added that based on the information available from mainstream and social media reports, the demands include abolishing visa-free transport (i.e. returning to the system of freight permits), separate lanes and separate queues for trucks with EU number plates and empty trucks, and access to the Shliakh system [which allowed male volunteers to cross the border legally, thereby helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other Ukrainians stranded by the war – ed.].

"Given the official and reasoned position of our Polish partners, we are open to constructive dialogue. We are committed to ensuring that the interests of hauliers from both countries are taken into account," the ministry stressed.

Traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border at three border crossings has been hampered by a protest by Polish hauliers.

The Polish hauliers, comprising 200 people and 100 trucks, planned to hold a one-day protest at three border crossings on the Ukrainian-Polish border on 3 November.

However, the start date of the blockade was postponed to 6 November.

