Russians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 7 November 2023, 11:46
Oleh Tsarov. SCREENSHOT: RT

Russian propagandists showed collaborator and former Ukrainian MP Oleh Tsarov after an attempt on his life.

Source: Pervyi Sevastopolskyi TV channel; Russia Today

Quote from Tsarov: "Thanks to you, I was able to go outside for the first time today, I wasn't allowed to go out before. I was given my phone back, checked Telegram and read the news.

... I am grateful to everyone. I am especially grateful to the employees of [Russian – ed.] special services and doctors."

Details: Tsarov said that he was feeling well. He added that "no one is going to be scared of terrorists".

Background:

  • On 27 October, the Russians reported that Oleh Tsarov, Ukrainian traitor and former member of parliament, who supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was shot in Yalta, occupied Crimea, and is in a serious condition.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation to assassinate Oleh Tsarov. The source said Tsarov has long been on the list of traitors meant to face justice for their crimes and is, therefore, an absolutely legitimate target.
  • On 31 October, the Russian FSB announced that Tsarov was in satisfactory condition, and claimed that the "coordinator" of the assassination attempt was detained.

