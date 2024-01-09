Rail wagons rigged with explosives: new details emerge of explosion on Russian railways – photo

A Russian media outlet has shared a photo of explosive devices attached to the rail tank wagons that were stopped in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, on 8 January after an explosion occurred.

Source: TagilCity.ru

Details: Russian journalists reported there were several explosive devices.

Advertisement:

One of the tank wagons in the photo is labelled as belonging to Gazpromtrans LLC, which is owned by Gazprom PJSC and has almost RUB 14 billion (approximately USD 154 million) in authorised capital.

Publicly available data indicates that the [Nizhny Tagil] station is part of the Privolzhskaya North Railway, which in turn is part of the Astrakhan Division.

Explosives on the rail tank car. Photo: TagilCity.ru

Background:

On 8 January, an explosive device detonated on railway tracks near an oil depot in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast. The explosion allegedly occurred on railway tracks near the San-Donato station, where the oil depot is located.

Support UP or become our patron!