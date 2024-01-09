All Sections
Russians find projectile wreckage in Volgograd Oblast

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 11:46
projectile wreckage. Photo: Social media

A projectile has fallen in the village of Velikiy Morets in the Yelan district of Volgograd Oblast in Russia. No one has been injured.

Source: Kavkazskiy Uzel with reference to local authorities, social media and other media outlets; Astra

Details: According to sources, a flying object fell on the outskirts of the village of Bolshoi Morets, located between Voronezh and Saratov to the north of Volgograd, on 8 January. The video of the fall was posted at night on the Podslushano. Volgograd Krasnoarmeyskiy channel on the VKontakte social media platform.  

The first video shows oblong objects flying in the sky – the author claims they are missiles. Then broken trees and electronic circuit boards, as well as a metal object resembling a piece of a missile, can be seen. Then a field with a piece of metal and an oblong object, also similar to  missile wreckage, are shown.

The second video shows several metal oblong objects laying in a field. One of them is equipped with a camera.

The information about the object was confirmed by Galina Zueva, head of the village administration. She noted that the information had been passed on to emergency services. The United Dispatch Service of the Yelan district refused to comment, while the Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that they had received no reports about the incident.

Railway workers found an object resembling a part of a projectile while clearing a level crossing. Emergency services cordoned off the site of the fall of this object.

Locals believe that this is a part of some munition or a drone.  

Background:

  • Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "flying objects" have fallen in Russia numerous times.
  • On 31 December 2022, pieces of metal from an unidentified object that had fallen from the sky were found in the Rudnya district of Volgograd Oblast. Locals on social media assumed these were parts of a missile.
  • On 17 October 2022, in Krasnodar Krai, a Su-34 aircraft crashed near a nine-storey residential building. An incident occurred in the city of Yeisk, killing 16 people.
  • On 7 April 2022, it was revealed that a part of the wall of a residential building in the settlement of Frolov in the Oblivsky district of Rostov Oblast had been destroyed after being struck with an air-fired missile. The warhead did not detonate, and the missile was destroyed by bomb disposal experts.

