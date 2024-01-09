Parliament Committee considers bill on military registration records, mobilisation projects to be discussed next

The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine has registered five bills aimed at improving mobilisation: a government bill and four alternative ones.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "As of this morning there are five versions of the bill on mobilisation (a government bill and four alternative ones) in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Today the deadline for submission of alternative bills ended so this is likely the full list. In addition to this, according to the regulations, starting today the bill may be considered, at least by the Committee."

Details: Zhelezniak added that a closed discussion between Parliament Spokesperson Ruslan Stefanchuk with the political parties on the issue of the government bill was held this morning.

The Committee for National Security and Defence was also assembled.

Zhelezniak thinks that the decision concerning the contents and the future of the bill may very likely not be made on 9 January at all.

At the moment, bill No 10062 (about military registration records) is being discussed instead.

Background:

On 25 December, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, in the same way as for evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.

During its meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

