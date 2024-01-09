All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Parliament Committee considers bill on military registration records, mobilisation projects to be discussed next

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 January 2024, 12:29
Parliament Committee considers bill on military registration records, mobilisation projects to be discussed next
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Stock photo: Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine has registered five bills aimed at improving mobilisation: a government bill and four alternative ones.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Quote: "As of this morning there are five versions of the bill on mobilisation (a government bill and four alternative ones) in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Today the deadline for submission of alternative bills ended so this is likely the full list. In addition to this, according to the regulations, starting today the bill may be considered, at least by the Committee."

Details: Zhelezniak added that a closed discussion between Parliament Spokesperson Ruslan Stefanchuk with the political parties on the issue of the government bill was held this morning.

The Committee for National Security and Defence was also assembled.

Zhelezniak thinks that the decision concerning the contents and the future of the bill may very likely not be made on 9 January at all.

At the moment, bill No 10062 (about military registration records) is being discussed instead.

Background:

  • On 25 December, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.
  • The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, in the same way as for evading mobilisation.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.
  • During its meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationVerkhovna Radalegislature
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
mobilisation
Ukrainian parliament's committee foresees significant changes to mobilisation law
Ukrainian parliamentary committee sees corruption risks in government draft law on mobilisation
Russians strengthen mobilisation in occupied territories, deploying new "military enlistment officers"
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: