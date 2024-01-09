All Sections
Drones attack oil depot and energy facility in Russia's Oryol Oblast. Sources claim Ukraine's Defence Intelligence behind it – photo

Tetiana Lozovenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 January 2024, 14:18
Drones attack oil depot and energy facility in Russia's Oryol Oblast. Sources claim Ukraine's Defence Intelligence behind it – photo
Photo: Anonymous Telegram channels

Drones attacked an oil depot and energy facility in the city of Oryol, Oryol Oblast of the Russian Federation. According to Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source, this operation was carried out by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence with the assistance of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Come Back Alive Foundation.

Source: Andrei Klychkov, the governor of Oryol Oblast; anonymous Telegram channels; Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source in security services

Quote from Klychkov: "Two unmanned aerial vehicles crashed into a fuel and energy facility in the city of Oryol. The fire was quickly contained, and the necessary assistance is being provided."

Details: Anonymous Telegram channels claimed that a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot. According to them, the drone crashed into an empty tank on the territory of the Oryolnefteprodukt oil depot. No one was reportedly injured.

Telegram channels also claimed that there was no fire after the attack. At the same time, they posted photos showing a column of smoke.

The second drone reportedly attacked the Oryolenergo power distribution company on Visokovoltnaya Street. A fire broke out on site, as of now the blaze has been contained. 

Updated: The governor reported that during the drone attack on the fuel and energy sector facilities three people have received injuries of moderate degree of severity. Two of them refused to be hospitalised. 

According to Ukrainska Pravdaʼs source in security services, the attack was carried out by the Ministry of Defence: "This is an Ukraine's Defence Intelligence operation with the assistance of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Come Back Alive Foundation."

 
 

