Ukrainian forces control Kupiansk front, although Russian army attempts to find vulnerabilities

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:51
Ukrainian forces control Kupiansk front, although Russian army attempts to find vulnerabilities
A Ukrainian artillery piece. Photo: Getty Images

The situation on the Kupiansk front is under control: the Russians are not making any progress, and the Ukrainian defenders are on the active defensive.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Volodymyr Fito, Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We see that the enemy has no major advances on the Kupiansk front. Our defenders are on active defence, seeking to improve their tactical position at every opportunity and launching offensive actions. And there are no successes.

Therefore, Kharkiv residents can rest easy at the moment. Foreign media reports of an offensive on Kharkiv are the enemy's intentions, and we understand that Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv and the whole of Ukraine are concerned. However, there are no alarm bells for Kharkiv residents at present."

Details: The military official added that the current numbers of troops on the border and the Kupiansk front remain unchanged.

Fito explained that the Russians had been targeting this area since October, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces had seen their preparations and were responding with "symmetrical measures". In particular, they deployed reserves and strengthened engineering structures.

"We see now that the enemy is trying to find a gap in the defence along the entire area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group. And their focus is shifting. For example, it may shift from Bakhmut to Kupiansk or from Kupiansk to Bakhmut. All areas are essential for the enemy," the spokesman stressed.

