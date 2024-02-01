66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report

A total of 66 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers on 31 January, most of them taking place on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 February

Quote: "The Russian occupiers launched another attack at night, using four Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel managed to down two of the enemy drones."

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 66 combat clashes occurred yesterday.

The Russians launched 8 missile strikes and 94 airstrikes, and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 97 times.

The following cities, towns and villages were hit by airstrikes: Ulytsia and Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast); Velykyi Burlyk, Kolodiazne, Kyslivka and Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Nadiia, Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Chasiv Yar, New-York, Ocheretyne, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Bilohiria and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Krynky, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Sabliukivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Maiak and Shliakhove (Kherson Oblast).

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian forces to vulnerable areas, and increase the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka and 7 more near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 10 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks to the north of Pryiutne, to the west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. During the past day, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck 15 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel downed one Kh-59 air-launched missile.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck five artillery pieces, one ammunition storage point and four air defence systems belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!