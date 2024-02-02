All Sections
Ukrainian court arrests former MP's real estate worth of US$ 12.2 million – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 February 2024, 12:21
Ukrainian court arrests former MP's real estate worth of US$ 12.2 million – photo
Kirov sanatorium. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine's website

Having looked into the case materials provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, the court arrested the real estate owned by former MP Oleh Tsarov, who is involved in financing the armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The total value of the seized property is UAH 460.6 million (approx. US$12.25 million)

Advertisement:

The list includes apartments in the central part of the city of Dnipro, a land plot in Kyiv Oblast, and two property objects in temporarily occupied Crimea – namely, the Kirov sanatorium and the museum Estate of Princess Bariatynska, where Tsarov now lives, the SSU notes.

 
 

According to the investigation, after the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula, Tsarov re-adjusted his Crimean health resort to the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Thus, he regularly pays money from the recreational business to the budget of the aggressor country in the form of "taxes".

In addition, Tsarov signed a contract with the division of the Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard) to install and maintain technical security equipment for two Crimean properties belonging to the former MP. 

Based on the evidence collected, the Security Service investigators additionally served Tsarov with notice of suspicion of financing actions committed to change the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine. 

Earlier, the SSU qualified Tsarov’s criminal actions as high treason committed under martial law. 

Quote from SSU: "Since the perpetrator is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine."

Background:

  • In October 2023, Tsarov survived an assassination attempt. He was shot in the Kirov sanatorium in Yalta, in temporarily occupied Crimea. According to UP, the attempted assassination was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.
  • The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Tsarov in absentia to 12 years in prison in May 2022. 
  • Tsarov arrived in Kyiv Oblast together with the Russian army in March 2022, and also called on Kryvyi Rih's local administration to surrender the city to the Russian occupiers.
  • Tsarov has repeatedly posted calls on his Telegram channel to change the boundaries of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine.

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukraine Office of the Prosecutor General
