Russia wants to raise conscription age for foreigners who have been granted citizenship

Russian MPs have proposed raising the conscription age for foreigners who have been granted Russian citizenship.

Details: The State Duma has introduced amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service", which increase the conscription age to 50 years for foreigners.

The decision is explained by the fact that foreign nationals who have been granted Russian citizenship evade military registration or receive it after reaching the maximum conscription age.

The draft law was initiated by MPs from the United Russia and Liberal Democratic Party factions.

Later, the State Duma reported that "the issue has not been worked out", and the authors will be asked to withdraw the document.

Reference: From 1 January, the upper limit of the conscription age in Russia is 30 years.

On 4 January, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to foreign nationals who signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces during the war against Ukraine, as well as to their family members.

