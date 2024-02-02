Zelenskyy speaks with Kazakhstan President about Peace Summit and thanks Kazakh people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Source: website of President of Ukraine

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Kazakh people and businesses for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine.

During the conversation, the parties emphasized the importance of adhering to the fundamental principles of international law with regard to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The President of Ukraine outlined the results achieved by the national security advisors and foreign policy advisors in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and measures to hold the Global Peace Summit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also informed of the meeting of the International coalition for the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children that will be held in Kyiv today."

Details: The president's website reports that the two leaders discussed intensifying bilateral trade, economic relations, and political dialogue.

