Russians target energy facilities at night: Ukrainian air defence destroys 9 Shahed drones out of 14

The Russians launched 14 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 2-3 February. The Ukrainian military managed to destroy nine drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians directed a significant number of Shahed drones at energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, just like the previous night.

Mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Ukraine’s Defence Forces destroyed nine Russian UAVs within Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Russian forces launched drones from several areas, including Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

In addition, the Russians attacked with two Kh-59 air-launched guided missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, but air defence didn’t manage to shoot them down.

