Ukraine's energy system records surplus despite ongoing attacks

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 13:36
Ukraine's energy system records surplus despite ongoing attacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

A surplus of electricity has been observed in Ukraine's energy system.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: On 3 January 2024, Ukraine's energy system experienced an electricity surplus despite hostile attacks on energy facilities. 

The surplus, estimated at 1,600 MW hours, was transmitted to Poland's energy system to stabilise the grid.

Additionally, plans are underway to export 810 MW hours of electricity to Moldova and import 9,979 MW hours.

Reportedly, two thermal power plant units and one combined heat and power plant unit underwent short-term repairs. Simultaneously, after completing emergency repairs, a power block and the casing of thermal power stations were connected to the grid. There are six units of thermal generation in reserve, which will be deployed if necessary.

Background: On 31 January, the Energy Ministry called for "wise consumption" of electricity.

