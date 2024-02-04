All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rail services partially disrupted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack

Economichna PravdaSunday, 4 February 2024, 11:36
Rail services partially disrupted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack
Railway tracks in Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two 150-KV overhead power lines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were turned off for technical reasons, affecting rail services. This happened following a Russian attack on the oblast, when the aftermath had been dealt with.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The ministry said a power generation unit had been left without power due to technical issues that arose when dealing with the aftermath of the attack: several 330-kV substations of the Ukrenergo state energy company were de-energised.

Advertisement:

A unit of a local thermal power plant shut down, leaving household consumers without power.

The railway was also left without power, resulting in temporary disruptions in rail services.

Kryvyi Rih's electricity supply has largely been restored.

However, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih's Defence Council, has warned that despite this, emergency shutdowns may still happen.

Background: On 3 February, energy workers in Kryvyi Rih implemented emergency outage schedules based on an algorithm used during blackouts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: