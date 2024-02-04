Rail services partially disrupted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack

Two 150-KV overhead power lines in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were turned off for technical reasons, affecting rail services. This happened following a Russian attack on the oblast, when the aftermath had been dealt with.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: The ministry said a power generation unit had been left without power due to technical issues that arose when dealing with the aftermath of the attack: several 330-kV substations of the Ukrenergo state energy company were de-energised.

Advertisement:

A unit of a local thermal power plant shut down, leaving household consumers without power.

The railway was also left without power, resulting in temporary disruptions in rail services.

Kryvyi Rih's electricity supply has largely been restored.

However, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih's Defence Council, has warned that despite this, emergency shutdowns may still happen.

Background: On 3 February, energy workers in Kryvyi Rih implemented emergency outage schedules based on an algorithm used during blackouts.

Support UP or become our patron!