Poland's Deputy Agriculture Minister arrives on Polish-Ukrainian border with inspections once again – photo

For the second day in a row, Michał Kołodziejczak, Poland's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, has arrived to oversee the inspection of agricultural goods imported from Ukraine.

Source: Polish radio station RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his social media posts, Kołodziejczak indicated that he was going to inspect the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on Sunday (4 February), while he spent the whole day on Saturday (3 February) inspecting the Hrubieszów checkpoint.

📢 Wiceminister @EKOlodziejczak_ rozpoczął kontrole na granicy. Wczoraj był w Hrubieszowie, a dziś prowadzi kontrolę na przejściu granicznym w Dorohusku.

💬 Polska granica będzie szczelna jak nigdy dotąd. pic.twitter.com/sVYi7E6WZ6 — Ministerstwo Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi (@MRiRW_GOV_PL) February 4, 2024

"Today's border control is the result of specific instructions: zero tolerance for any violations. I will stand up for Polish farmers and Polish food production. No one will question the fact that our market is well protected. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made it clear: no one should have the slightest doubt that banned Ukrainian goods are entering Poland," Kołodziejczak said.

He also posted a photo of low-quality frozen raspberries discovered during border control, accompanied by a comment that the only conclusion could be an embargo on Ukrainian frozen raspberries, over 60,000 tonnes of which, he said, were imported to Poland in 2023.

Zapleśniałe maliny cofnięte na Ukrainę.



Po takich malinach może być jeden wniosek: embargo na ukraińskie maliny mrożone, których do Polski w 2023 roku przyjechało ponad 60 tysięcy ton. pic.twitter.com/smqP7953C5 — Michał Kołodziejczak (@EKOlodziejczak_) February 4, 2024

The deputy minister's visits come amid protests by Polish farmers who are dissatisfied with the European Commission's proposal to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year.

For his part, Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski said he would seek to prevent new road blockades by protesting farmers through negotiations with them. He announced that he will visit the border crossing with Ukraine on Monday to observe the inspections, and on Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet with farmers' organisations.

"We want to know the main demands of farmers: whether it is a question of lower profits, or regulations under the European Green Deal, or the influx of goods. And we are in bilateral talks with Ukraine," he said.

