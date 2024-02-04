All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on water and electricity situation in oblast – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 February 2024, 19:12
Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on water and electricity situation in oblast – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address on 4 February. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting in Kryvyi Rih focused on the supply of energy and water to cities and villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

Source: The President's evening address

Quote: "We are now in Kryvyi Rih; the entire district and other communities in the oblast have been affected [by recent Russian attacks]: we are having a meeting on energy and water supply to cities and villages of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including Kryvyi Rih. [We are also discussing:] Protection of energy facilities. Reinforcement of mobile fire groups, air defence and electronic warfare. Restoration of power facilities.

Advertisement:

I am grateful to all who have been working to restore the power supply after the recent strikes – every repair team. 

I am also grateful to those currently working on the construction of a new water supply infrastructure. This is a strategic task. Hundreds of thousands of people depend on it – Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, part of Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he had listened to a separate report on protection against saboteurs and collaborators.

"The law enforcement [authorities] are achieving good results," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia sees Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as one of its main targets for terrorist attacks.

"[They are targeting] our enterprises, our economic potential, this region. We are working to add capabilities to shoot down missiles and drones. Our Air Force servicemen, mobile fire groups, and everyone who is fighting against Russian air terror deserve our gratitude and further strengthening. In particular, we are preparing for new talks with our partners on this," the President stressed.

Reminder:

Before that, Zelenskyy visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army in the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on 4 February. 

In addition, during his trip to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, he visited the Air Command Skhid (East) headquarters and decorated Ukrainian pilots with state awards. 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyKryvyi RihDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Zelenskyy
US must not interfere – Biden's advisor on possible dismissal of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Zelenskyy visits Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, brings up use of air defence systems and presents pilots with awards
Zelenskyy: It is crucial to do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: