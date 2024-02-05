Zelenskyy on €50 billion for Ukraine: Without this money, we may lose what we have

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the EU's decision to allocate €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian media

Quote: "I want to explain so that we all understand. The defence of Ukraine is also a huge task. We always expect that tomorrow there will be liberation on all fronts. It is very difficult because it involves losses, losses, losses, and the daily loss of lives. Then ammunition, and only then money. That's the priority. Unfortunately, these are the losses we face.

Therefore, the €50 billion is very crucial assistance. And I want to express gratitude because defence is impossible without it. That's what I am talking about.

Without this money and without this support, we may lose what we have. We must endure – that's what this support package is for, exactly for this.

When we talk about moving forward, there is the moral spirit of the Ukrainian military personnel and the support with weapons from all our partners, the United States and European countries, every country in the G7, especially Italy as one of the leaders of the European Union and the continent.

So, it is very much needed if we want to move forward and if we want Russia not to advance further. It won't stop; it will keep going, and we need to be aware of that."

Background:

EU leaders agreed on 1 February to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine totalling €50 billion.

