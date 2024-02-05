Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture requests VAT and import restrictions on oil and sugar from Ukraine

Michał Kołodziejczak, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture, has announced that this week, he will request a minimum 8% VAT on Ukrainian vegetable oil and restrictions on sugar imports to Poland.

Source: Kołodziejczak’s statement to TVP Info, European Pravda reports with reference to Polskie Radio

Quote: "We are analysing what is happening. The Ministry of Agriculture did not have an appropriate unit that would analyse on a regular basis how much and what kind of goods were coming to Poland. Today, we analyse it once a week and receive complete data, for example, how many frozen raspberries have been imported this year," Kołodziejczak said.

Advertisement:

Details: As he said, several hundred tonnes of frozen raspberries have already come from Ukraine this year.

"The invoice price of frozen raspberries is €1.15, which is less than 5 złotys. In Poland, it is unprofitable to grow raw vegetables in this amount. I don't agree with this; we are building Polish production and limiting imports," the deputy minister said.

He added that he plans to apply for the introduction of a VAT of at least 8% on sunflower oil that can be supplied from Ukraine to Poland.

"Why should it be a 0% rate, which is intended for Polish producers and Polish consumers, so that production here is profitable?" Kołodziejczak said.

The Deputy Minister announced that he would also campaign for restrictions on imports of Ukrainian sugar.

"I can assure you that, most likely, this week, I will speak in favour of imposing restrictions on sugar imports to Poland," he added.

Background:

On Sunday morning, Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski visited the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings of Korczowa and Medyka. He said that border checks had revealed excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

He said the inspections showed the need to strengthen veterinary inspection and hire additional veterinarians.

Meanwhile, Polish farmers are dissatisfied with the European Commission's proposal to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year. They are planning a new border blockade on 9 February.

Support UP or become our patron!