Portuguese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv – video

João Gomes Cravinho, Portuguese Foreign Minister, arrived in Ukraine on Monday.

Source: João Gomes Cravinho on his Twitter (X); European Pravda

"It is a pleasure to be in Kyiv again, this time together with my colleague, Education Minister João Costa, to confirm our support for the reconstruction of Ukraine," João Gomes Cravinho said.

Advertisement:

The ministers arrived in Kyiv by train. Their visit will last for two days; the war and renovation of Ukraine are on the agenda, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said separately.

Muito bom estar de novo em #Kyiv, desta vez com o meu colega João Costa para reiterarmos o nosso apoio à reconstrução da Ucrânia.

Very good to be back in #Kyiv, with my colleague Education Minister João Costa, to reiterate our support for Ukraine's reconstruction.

🇵🇹🤝🇺🇦 https://t.co/ebYTYSmN6B — João Cravinho (@JoaoCravinho) February 5, 2024

Cravinho came to Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day in 2022.

In May 2023, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid a visit to Portugal, where he held talks with Cravinho.

Then it became known that Portugal would not transfer its F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but it was ready to help with pilot training.

Support UP or become our patron!