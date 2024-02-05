All Sections
Portuguese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv – video

European PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 15:30
João Gomes Cravinho. Photo: Getty Images

João Gomes Cravinho, Portuguese Foreign Minister, arrived in Ukraine on Monday.

Source: João Gomes Cravinho on his Twitter (X); European Pravda

"It is a pleasure to be in Kyiv again, this time together with my colleague, Education Minister João Costa, to confirm our support for the reconstruction of Ukraine," João Gomes Cravinho said.

The ministers arrived in Kyiv by train. Their visit will last for two days; the war and renovation of Ukraine are on the agenda, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said separately. 

Cravinho came to Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day in 2022.

In May 2023, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid a visit to Portugal, where he held talks with Cravinho.

Then it became known that Portugal would not transfer its F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but it was ready to help with pilot training.

