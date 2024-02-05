Foreign volunteers' movements restricted in Kherson Oblast

From now on, representatives of foreign consulates and international organisations will be required to obtain permits from Kherson Oblast Military Administration and local military officials in order to travel to and between cities, towns and villages in Kherson Oblast that are frequently targeted by Russian forces.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Dmytro Butrii, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The decision was approved during a meeting of the Kherson Oblast Defence Council.

Restrictions will be in place in the following settlements: Kizomys, Veletenske, Berehove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, Lvove, Olhivka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Kozatske, Vesele, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Novokairy, Respublikanets, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka and Osokorivka.

Quote from Butrii: "Unfortunately, two French citizens, HEKS EPER volunteers, were killed in an enemy attack on Beryslav several days ago. Three other French citizens and a Ukrainian citizen were injured. No one’s security can be guaranteed in wartime, but we have to know people’s whereabouts in areas where hostilities are ongoing."

Background:

Two French volunteers were killed and three other foreigners were injured during a Russian drone attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on 1 February. A member of the Ukrainian branch of the same organisation was also wounded.

