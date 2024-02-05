All Sections
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 19:16
Rishi Sunak. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that his country is prepared for possible aggression from Russia.

Source: Sunak in an interview with Sky News host Piers Morgan, reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether the UK is ready to properly defend itself if Russia attacks it, Sunak replied: "Yes."

"One of my first jobs is to keep everybody safe. And unfortunately, you know, the world is becoming less safe. And we can see that obviously with the situation in Russia and Ukraine. But most recently, we’ve been seeing it in the Red Sea," Sunak added.

Sunak reminded his audience that as Chancellor of the Exchequer (2020-2022), he had increased funding for the Ministry of Defence to its highest level since the Cold War, and it was up to the armed forces to decide how to allocate this investment to best protect itself.

"But in general, do I think we are well-protected and well-invested? Yes. We are the second biggest defence spender in NATO. We have been for a decade. I mean, as you can see from what we’ve done in Ukraine, we will stand up for the things that we believe in. We won’t let aggression go unchecked and unpunished," he pointed out.

Background: The day before, members of the UK Parliament presented a report in which they warned that the UK’s armed forces are not ready for a high-intensity war in a period of increased global instability.

Read more: "The era of peace dividend is over. Moving from a post-war to a pre-war world." Historic speech by UK Defence Secretary

Subjects: UKRussiawar
