Zelenskyy on Veterans Minister's resignation: Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the resignation of Yuliia Laputina, Ukraine's Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and spoken of the need for a political reset.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "This morning, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and I discussed the need to strengthen the policy on [our] heroes, the veterans policy. Steps that will address existing problems in this area and instil confidence in our people. Steps towards a reset, and not just in this area.

With all due respect to the minister, this is solely a managerial issue. Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy, and adequate leadership in all areas. We must win this war. And [we must] make the most of this year, going above and beyond."

Background:

Yuliia Laputina submitted her resignation on 5 February. She was appointed Minister of Veterans’ Affairs by the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) on 18 December 2020.

