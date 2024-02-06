All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian national, whose extradition Ukraine wants, seeks political asylum in Argentina

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 05:01
Russian national, whose extradition Ukraine wants, seeks political asylum in Argentina
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and Igor Churkin, former owner of Lviv Bus Plants Limited Liability Company. Photo: Antykor, a national anti-corruption website

Russian national Igor Churkin, former owner of the Lviv Bus Plants Limited Liability Company (LLC), who is awaiting trial in Argentina to be extradited to Ukraine, is seeking political asylum.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The legal defence of Russian Igor Churkin, awaiting trial in Argentina to be extradited to Ukraine, has submitted a request seeking political asylum for him.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The likelihood of Russian national Churkin being extradited from Argentina to Ukraine is extremely low; the trial on this issue has been automatically halted due to the filed asylum application, which may take several years to be considered. Churkin has also requested Argentine citizenship, as his daughter was born in that country."

Background: 

  • On 1 February, the son of Russian oligarch Igor Churkin was detained in Argentina based on information provided by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation. Churkin owned Lviv Bus Plants LLC. In 2022, he took out a loan from a state-owned bank with this business as collateral, spent the money at his own discretion, and refused to repay the loan to the bank. At the same time, he was unwilling to lose the company's property that was pledged as collateral.
  • The Russian businessman devised a scheme to block the sale of the pledged property by a Ukrainian bank. The head of the plant, controlled by the oligarch's son, filed a false statement to the police about the alleged commission of a criminal offence by the bank's representatives.
  • The Russian citizen was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (knowingly false report to a pre-trial investigation body about a criminal offence, combined with accusing a person of a grave crime).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaoligarchsState Bureau of Investigation
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Russia
Russia loses over 390,000 soldiers and 11,857 armoured combat vehicles in war
Russians claim drone attack in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Kremlin intensifies rhetoric of dividing Ukraine for Western audience – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: