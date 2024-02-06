All Sections
Ukraine's Justice Minister comments on bugging of Bihus.Info: Shame on Security Service's "work"

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 6 February 2024, 08:18
Ukraine's Justice Minister comments on bugging of Bihus.Info: Shame on Security Service's work
Denys Maliuska. Photo: Ukraine’s Justice Minister on Facebook

Amid the public outcry over the bugging of Bihus.Info investigative journalists, Denys Maliuska, Ukraine's Justice Minister, believes that Ukraine needs to strengthen control over the actions of the special services.

Source: Maliuska on Facebook

Quote: "I have rewatched the story by Bihus.Info. I am proud of the quality of the journalists' investigation. I am ashamed of the 'work' of the special service...

The Law on the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stipulates that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), the president and the prosecutor's office oversee the service. The president took the first step earlier, dismissing a department head. I think we need a prompt response and communication from ALL branches of government. In my opinion, we need more oversight of the actions of the special services inside the country."

Details: At the same time, the minister believes that the SSU is doing a great job in its activities abroad (particularly in Russia) and at the front, so everything is fine in this regard, and there should be no interference in its work.

Maliuska believes that given the attention of the international media to Ukraine, it has no more than a day to show the "right reaction" and send the "right messages".

Background:

  • On 16 January, a video was leaked to the Internet showing Bihus.Info investigation project employees allegedly using narcotic substances. Project manager Denys Bihus recorded a video message with explanations and assured the public that everyone who works with Bihus.Info would take drug tests.
  • On 5 February, investigative journalists from Bihus.Info reported that they had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to conduct surveillance of the editorial office. The operation was carried out by the SSU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood. Judging by the video, the SSU's Operational and Technical Support Department was likely involved in deploying the equipment.
  • On 31 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Semenchenko, the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine.

