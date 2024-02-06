All Sections
IAEA Director General arrives in Kyiv on visit – photo

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:41
IAEA Director General arrives in Kyiv on visit – photo
Photo: Rafael Mariano Grossi on Twitter (X)

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit and has already met with the heads of the Ministry of Energy, State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Energoatom.

Source: Rafael Grossi on Twitter (X)

"Ahead of my visit to ZNPP [Zapirizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant], I am glad to meet Energy Minister Galushchenko, regulator [head of State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate – ed.] Korikov, and Energoatom's Kotin and exchange on  Ukraine's NPPs." Grossi wrote.

He added that the IAEA, which is present at each site, "remains steadfast in supporting the safety and security of these facilities."

Background: It was reported that Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will soon visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the next rotation of the agency's experts, as well as Kyiv and Moscow to discuss the security issue.

Subjects: IAEA
