Ukraine's foreign affairs minister certain military-political "reset" will not affect relations with West

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 15:00
Ukraine's foreign affairs minister certain military-political reset will not affect relations with West
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that the military-political reset expected in the near future will not affect Kyiv’s relations with its Western partners.

Source: Kuleba at a joint briefing in Kyiv with his Portuguese counterpart cited by the Reuters agency

Quote: "I do not think that any changes in the government can influence our relations with our partners."

Details: Kuleba noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a constitutional right to dismiss the army chief if he deems it necessary.

Kuleba added that no personnel changes would be a sign of a split in military efforts of Ukraine.

"We can have discussions about tactics inside of the team but we are all united around our strategic goal which is the defeat of Russia in Ukraine and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And there are no discussions whatsoever on this strategic goal," he said.

Background:

  • Over the past few weeks, rumours have been spreading in Ukraine that President Zelenskyy was going to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy stated that he was considering a "reset" with the goal of replacing several top officials, and this "reset" may involve personnel outside the borders of the military sector.
  • Earlier, The Washington Post reported with reference to two sources familiar with the discussion that the Ukrainian government had informed the White House about the decision of Zelenskyy to dismiss General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

