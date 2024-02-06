All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Reuters: EU does not support Belgium's idea of using Russian assets to benefit Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 22:23
Reuters: EU does not support Belgium's idea of using Russian assets to benefit Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

European Union states have shown little enthusiasm for a Belgian proposal to use frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine by issuing special debt obligations.

Source: European Pravda; Reuters

Details: Earlier, the media reported that Belgium had proposed that Ukraine's allies should issue debt to finance Kyiv, using Russian assets as collateral.

Advertisement:

Belgium's idea was also discussed by G7 finance ministries as one of the options for using frozen Russian assets, but the EU has reacted coolly, Reuters writes.

"What we know is that using the assets as collateral suffers from the same legal, economic and financial concerns as a confiscation, and most legal departments across the G7 consider that," a European official familiar with the discussions told the news agency.

He and four other people Reuters spoke to agreed that using an asset as collateral is legally equivalent to confiscation – and therefore carries similar risks.

The sources also pointed to other problems with the Belgian plan, such as who would issue the bonds and how potential investors would treat them if there were a default on the bonds.

In addition, European officials have expressed concerns that such a move could provoke a backlash against European assets in Russia and tarnish the reputation of the eurozone.

Last month, EU foreign ministers reached a political agreement on a plan to use Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Read more on the topic: Challenges of confiscation: What will help Ukraine achieve transfer of Russian assets

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUsanctionsBelgiumaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
EU
European Commission President: EU engages Ukraine in developing strategy for European defence industry
Ukraine's foreign minister expects EU to increase ammunition supplies: Soldiers are waiting
EU diplomacy chief arrives in Kyiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: