Ukraine's Ombudsman calls for adoption of draft law on mobilisation despite finding unconstitutional norms

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 6 February 2024, 23:49
Photo: Lubinets on Telegram

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for the draft law on mobilisation to be adopted in the first reading, despite statements regarding unconstitutional provisions.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets' statement 

Quote: "We had an urgent meeting this evening with Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, to discuss the draft law on mobilisation, which is important for Ukraine.

As a result of the meeting, I came to the conclusion that this draft law should be adopted by the Parliament in the first reading. I am appealing to MPs with this request.  The remarks from the Ombudsman's Office can be resolved before the second reading.  Once again, I would like to note the quick positive response from the Minister of Defence of Ukraine!"

Background:

On 6 February, Lubinets said that the new version of the draft law on mobilisation contained a number of provisions that contradicted the Constitution of Ukraine.

Subjects: Human Rights Commissionermobilisation
